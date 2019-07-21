Big & bold is best for winter flower arrangements, says celeb florist

Jill Manson, the star of TV's 'Fresh Cut', tells us about floral trends, what's in season, and what to expect from the Johannesburg International Flower Show

The Highveld winter is synonymous with cool days, dry grasses, bare tree branches and a landscape that changes from vibrant greens to a more muted palate of greens, browns and reds. Celebrity florist, motivational speaker and teacher Jill Manson finds her inspiration in nature to create floral designs that embody the beauty of our local winters...