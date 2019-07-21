House Tour

IN PICTURES | Contrast's been used to great effect in this Karoo home's decor

Built on a farm dating back to the 1800s, this black-and-white interiors of this farmhouse pay homage to the property's heritage in a wonderfully modern way

SA's Karoo region would not be the obvious choice for big-city residents to set up their weekend getaway. The semi-desert landscape of flat, far-as-the-eye-can-see plains dotted with tiny hills known as koppies appears to the uninformed as rather unwelcoming. But, says Cornel Strydom who, together with her husband Neill, built Pink Hill Karoo, a farmhouse just outside Colesberg (a six-hour drive from their home in Pretoria), this is exactly what attracted them to the area...