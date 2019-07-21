House Tour
IN PICTURES | Contrast's been used to great effect in this Karoo home's decor
Built on a farm dating back to the 1800s, this black-and-white interiors of this farmhouse pay homage to the property's heritage in a wonderfully modern way
21 July 2019 - 00:00
SA's Karoo region would not be the obvious choice for big-city residents to set up their weekend getaway. The semi-desert landscape of flat, far-as-the-eye-can-see plains dotted with tiny hills known as koppies appears to the uninformed as rather unwelcoming. But, says Cornel Strydom who, together with her husband Neill, built Pink Hill Karoo, a farmhouse just outside Colesberg (a six-hour drive from their home in Pretoria), this is exactly what attracted them to the area...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.