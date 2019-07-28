The inspiration behind Amor Coetzee's deeply calming Dayfeels art series
Driven by a strong sense of curiosity, the Cape Town-based illustrator and ceramicist draws much of her creativity from nature
28 July 2019 - 00:00
Who are you?
My name is Amor Coetzee and I am a proudly South African creative entrepreneur. I'm an introvert at heart, but have a deep love of connecting with others as much as I love being a hermit at home...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.