The inspiration behind Amor Coetzee's deeply calming Dayfeels art series

Driven by a strong sense of curiosity, the Cape Town-based illustrator and ceramicist draws much of her creativity from nature

Who are you?



My name is Amor Coetzee and I am a proudly South African creative entrepreneur. I'm an introvert at heart, but have a deep love of connecting with others as much as I love being a hermit at home...