John Vogel on expressing what it is to be South African through furniture design

The concept of modern Africa in design terms is something relatively new - and hard to define. For so long, African countries mimicked the rest of the world, and increasingly, as designers find ways to express their identity outside of this paradigm, we're finding out what being African can look like.



John Vogel (https://vogeldesign.co.za/) has been straddling this line since he began to design furniture. "I enjoy giving expression to the experience of being in Africa. There's an indefinable quality to it - I try to capture something that feels familiar to South Africans," says Vogel...