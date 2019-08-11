House Tour
IN PICTURES | Black walls give this arty Joburg home a muted glamour
The design of this sophisticated house was inspired by an antique door
11 August 2019 - 00:02
The design of Christian van der Walt and Anli Jones's Johannesburg home began with a door. The pair came across a tall, narrow, wrought-iron chateau door in an antique shop near where they lived. The door was rusted, had lost its glass and had no handles, but it awakened a vision.
"We thought, this is great," says Anli. "How do we make it work?"..
