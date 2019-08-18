DESIGN DESTINATION | Jonkmanshof, Montagu, Western Cape

Tastemaker Jacques Erasmus has given two Cape Dutch cottages in Montagu, Karoo, a contemporary spin

When Cape Town tastemaker Jacques Erasmus and his partner Hein Liebenberg bought two 160-year old cottages in Montagu five years ago, it was with investment in mind. They'd planned to renovate one as a country house for themselves, which they lovingly did over a few years. But finding they didn't use it much more than a weekend a month, decided eventually to open it to the public as Jonkmanshof (https://www.jonkmanshof.com/).



Erasmus and Liebenberg drew inspiration from the idea of hotel as home - asking: "What makes a space homely? It's the proportions, the personal touches, the presence of things you wouldn't expect in a typical hotel," says Erasmus...