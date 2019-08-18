Last Word

Fancy dress is the worst – and people who inflict it on their guests appal me

Fancy dress is to parties as pink hair-dye is to women: if you need a gimmick to make you interesting, you're not

You know what I hope happened to Jeffrey Epstein? I hope a crack team of assassins, all dressed in black with ninja training and sleek Lycra balaclavas, one of them an Asian woman played by Lucy Liu, or whoever the new Lucy Liu is, another a cool black dude played by Idris Elba, yet another of them a bespectacled systems geek who can hack the mainframe or whatever, conducted a targeted infiltration of the Metropolitan Correctional Centre, created a diversion, powered down the surveillance system, had a number of escapades, misadventures and narrow escapes, did the dirty deed and escaped on a speedboat down the East River, high-fiving a job well done as they left the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge.



Who hired them is a matter of personal taste. You may favour the all-powerful Clinton empire, although when I remember that Bill was a man who couldn't cover up a workplace blowjob while he was still the most powerful man in the world, I struggle to see him as some omnipotent global Moriarty...