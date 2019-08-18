Art

New fair Latitudes aims to boost world's understanding of African art

The Latitudes Art Fair, in September, wants to expand audiences and nurture the exchange between players - from galleries and collectors to curators and researchers

An exciting new player on the South African art scene, Latitudes Art Fair (https://latitudesartfair.com/), will present its inaugural event from September 13 to 15 in Sandton.



Co-founders Lucy MacGarry and Makgati Molebatsi aim to create a richer global understanding of African cultural production...