Fabric house Skinny laMinx spreads feel-good vibes with its new range

In their quest to help the sometimes dark and daunting world around them seem less gloomy, the Skinny laMinx (http://skinnylaminx.com) team has created a wonderful, bright and happy range of dining textiles, trays and coasters that will create and spread the maximum feel-good vibe.



Alongside the launch of this beautiful range, Skinny laMinx is also running a little campaign called #seriouslyhaveagoodday that is all about finding ways to bring growth and enjoyment to our lives, as well as seeking heroes who inspire hope...