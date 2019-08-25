The US's popular HGTV channel is now in SA & it's a home-lovers dream

Kathleen Finch tells house fixer-uppers what to expect from the new home and gardening Discovery channel

With the recent launch of leading US home and garden Discovery channel HGTV (http://hgtv.com) in SA, we spent a few days with the team to see what all the fuss is about. We also sat down with chief lifestyle brands officer Kathleen Finch to talk about what we can expect.



What is HGTV and what kind of material can we expect to see on this channel?..