House Tour

IN PICTURES | This KwaZulu-Natal home abounds with bold design ideas

From the light fittings to the furniture, everything in this home makes a statement. Yet it doesn't feel over the top thanks to the clever use of a largely neutral colour palette

In Simbithi on KwaZulu-Natal's North Coast, building guidelines dictate the general architectural aesthetic of each new home, ensuring it blends into the eco estate's surrounding forest. But there's one home that manifests a little differently, with two frontal and one back-end pitched-roof peaks distinguishing it from a distance.



"This house definitely stands out from the rest," says Bruce Fyfe, one half of Durban-based interior design studio Fyfe Boyce, the designers tasked with the finishes and furnishings of this four-bedroom home on the verdant golf estate...