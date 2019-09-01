Weylandts CEO Chris Weylandt lets us in on his style leanings

The man behind the much-loved furniture and homeware brand reveals which local designers he's keeping an eye on, and what pieces he's recently to his own home

If the Weylandts (https://www.weylandts.co.za/) brand stands for a union of contemporary aesthetics and hand craftsmanship, its CEO Chris Weylandt manifests these values with his personal style. His preferences imbue the brand's passion for simplicity and quality.



He tells us more:..