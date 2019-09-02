Deneysville castle remains neglected without an owner
Auctioneers of the castle on the banks of the Vaal River in Deneysville in the Free State are still taking offers for the property, which was up for auction on Saturday.
Park Village Auctions described the property as a large stand, with approved sub-division into a commercial stand and six waterfront residential stands. The commercial stand is improved with a wedding chapel and features a vandalised double-storey building resembling a castle.
The auction house said the castle was previously known as "Castle Marina" and operated as a restaurant and wedding venue.
Park Village Auctions also auctioned a vacant, unimproved portion of land adjoining the Castle Marina residential estate located on the western banks of the Vaal Dam with pending sub-division into 32 single residential stands.
On Monday, the auction house said the sale of the property had not been finalised and it was still taking offers.
In an article written in 2001, Gordon Young of the publication Deneyseville News said the castle was built in 1963 on a 2.5ha plot with one of the finest waterfronts in Deneysville.
“It was designed as a unique restaurant to seat 400 people inside and outside including a rooftop beer garden. It also housed the unique Al Sumner collection of medieval weapons and shields,” Young said.
Young said long before the advent of TV, the castle was a popular evening meeting place for low-cost meals and 16mm film shows. The castle was torched in 1985 and stood derelict for a number of years.
According to another website, Pathfinda, the castle experienced a new restoration in the early 2000s and became a venue for engagements, weddings and other celebrations.
The website said the owner died in 2013.