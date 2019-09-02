Deneysville castle remains neglected without an owner

Auctioneers of the castle on the banks of the Vaal River in Deneysville in the Free State are still taking offers for the property, which was up for auction on Saturday.

Park Village Auctions described the property as a large stand, with approved sub-division into a commercial stand and six waterfront residential stands. The commercial stand is improved with a wedding chapel and features a vandalised double-storey building resembling a castle.

The auction house said the castle was previously known as "Castle Marina" and operated as a restaurant and wedding venue.

Park Village Auctions also auctioned a vacant, unimproved portion of land adjoining the Castle Marina residential estate located on the western banks of the Vaal Dam with pending sub-division into 32 single residential stands.