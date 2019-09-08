Book charts architect Ricardo Bofill's visionary designs over the decades
08 September 2019 - 00:00
In 1963, Ricardo Bofill assembled a team of architects, engineers, planners, writers and sociologists who would later form the Barcelona-based Taller de Arquitectura (RBTA).
The socially minded Bofill, whose radical aesthetic was inspired by a vision for urban and communal life that challenged the norm and proposed new alternatives to living, has produced a huge body of work, drawing on history and humanity, with a vision for the future that takes into account the past...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.