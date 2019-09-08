Book charts architect Ricardo Bofill's visionary designs over the decades

In 1963, Ricardo Bofill assembled a team of architects, engineers, planners, writers and sociologists who would later form the Barcelona-based Taller de Arquitectura (RBTA).



The socially minded Bofill, whose radical aesthetic was inspired by a vision for urban and communal life that challenged the norm and proposed new alternatives to living, has produced a huge body of work, drawing on history and humanity, with a vision for the future that takes into account the past...