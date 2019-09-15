House Tour

IN PICTURES | A huge conservatory is at the heart of this Pretoria home

Designed by architect Nadine Engelbrecht, this contemporary farmhouse is striking in its simplicity

"It's not supposed to look like a barn," says architect Nadine Engelbrecht (mailto:studio@nadineengelbrecht.com) of the house she built for her parents in Zwavelpoort outside Pretoria. "It's just supposed to be a shell."



The house, on a 35 hectare farm with rocky, hilly grasslands and wide-open views of the nearby Bronberg mountain range, might appear to be referencing barn-like structures or gesturing towards some sort of agricultural vernacular design, but that wasn't Engelbrecht's primary concern...