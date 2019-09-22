DESIGN DESTINATION | Labotessa hotel, Cape Town

The owners of this boutique hotel are nothing if not perfectionists - and it shows in the interiors

The appeal of the boutique hotel is well established. A reaction to the impersonal atmosphere of international chains with endless corridors and generic interiors, the smaller alternative offers an antidote — intimate, design-oriented and accessible. But it's a rare few that manage to truly embody these qualities.



For that reason, first-time hoteliers Johan du Plessis and Jan Fourie set out to create a luxury destination in Labotessa (https://labotessa.com/) that had none of the formality associated with a hotel stay; rather they wanted to make something that felt like a home...