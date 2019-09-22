DESIGN DESTINATION | The Hoxton, Williamsburg, Brooklyn

This hip hotel has an eclectic sense of style that radiates personality, writes Nothemba Mkhondo

There's something about Williamsburg. It's where the cool and creative flock; where the views of New York are unobstructed, and where the old and industrial are revived and transformed into creative hideouts. It's also where you'll find the Hoxton (https://thehoxton.com/new-york/williamsburg/hotels) - a cool and convivial hotel with an eclectic sense of style that radiates personality.



From the outside, the building - which was once a water-tower factory - is unassuming as it blends into its industrial surroundings. The interior, on the other hand, has been stylishly transformed into a captivating living space, where exposed brick meets charming velvet textures...