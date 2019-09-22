Plate like a Michelin-star chef with Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen crockery

The multi-talented chef has teamed up with Hertex to create a striking range of tableware for their in-house brand, HAUS

Michelin-star chef, photographer and all-round creative maven Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen seems to have the midas touch when it comes to his creative projects.



It was inevitable, given Jan's status and ability to put his finger on the pulse of what resonates with an audience in the lifestyle arena, that brands have clamoured to work with him, and his innovative approach is sure to give rise to exciting new ventures across the lifestyle and design spectrum...