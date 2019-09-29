Home & Gardening

Meet Mark Valentine, the hunter-gather behind Amatuli's amazing artefacts

Joburg's pre-eminent dealer of unique African and Asian artefacts tells us what he covets and which artists and designers he has his eye on

29 September 2019 - 00:00 By Mila Crewe-Brown

Everyone knows, if it's African or Asian artefacts you're after, then Mark Valentine's Amatuli (http://www.amatuli.co.za/) in Kramerville, Joburg, is where you head.

Sought after by lodges, homeowners and celebrities for their inimitability and provenance, Mark's collection of furniture, homeware and textiles are in a league of their own...

