Meet Mark Valentine, the hunter-gather behind Amatuli's amazing artefacts

Joburg's pre-eminent dealer of unique African and Asian artefacts tells us what he covets and which artists and designers he has his eye on

Everyone knows, if it's African or Asian artefacts you're after, then Mark Valentine's Amatuli (http://www.amatuli.co.za/) in Kramerville, Joburg, is where you head.



Sought after by lodges, homeowners and celebrities for their inimitability and provenance, Mark's collection of furniture, homeware and textiles are in a league of their own...