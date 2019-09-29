Trenery Guild's 10th collab is worth noting (in a bespoke journal, of course)
29 September 2019 - 00:00
Trenery Guild recently celebrated its 10th collaboration with a local creative with the release of a beautifully-crafted journal produced by interior and furniture designer Lunetta Bartz of Maker.
Taking its cue from the brand's spring collection - which embodies a sense of awakening and mindfulness with prints inspired by nature in luxurious natural fibres - the bespoke journal, handbound in grey linen with 100% recycled Cyclus offset paper, not only celebrates this state of mind but serves as a channel through which to document thoughts and experiences...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.