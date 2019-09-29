Trenery Guild's 10th collab is worth noting (in a bespoke journal, of course)

Trenery Guild recently celebrated its 10th collaboration with a local creative with the release of a beautifully-crafted journal produced by interior and furniture designer Lunetta Bartz of Maker.



Taking its cue from the brand's spring collection - which embodies a sense of awakening and mindfulness with prints inspired by nature in luxurious natural fibres - the bespoke journal, handbound in grey linen with 100% recycled Cyclus offset paper, not only celebrates this state of mind but serves as a channel through which to document thoughts and experiences...