The Thuli Madonsela rose 'thrives despite stress' - just like its namesake

The public have been nagging us for years to name a rose after the former public protector, and when we saw this powerful rose we knew it was the one for her, says Anja Taschner, director of Ludwig's Roses, about their new Thuli Madonsela rose.

Perhaps the country's best-known rose farm, Ludwig's has long been honouring prominent public figures by naming some of the rose bushes they breed after them, and donating a portion of the profits from each to charities.

Their plant catalogue includes a fiery orange Nelson Mandela rose and deep red Archbishop Desmond Tutu rose among others.

The Thuli Madonsela rose, which sports two-tone pink and white blooms, has been in development for at least six years. "We've been watching that rose over the years, and we knew it would be something special," says Taschner.