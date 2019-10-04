The Thuli Madonsela rose 'thrives despite stress' - just like its namesake
The former public protector has had a rose named in her honour
The public have been nagging us for years to name a rose after the former public protector, and when we saw this powerful rose we knew it was the one for her, says Anja Taschner, director of Ludwig's Roses, about their new Thuli Madonsela rose.
Perhaps the country's best-known rose farm, Ludwig's has long been honouring prominent public figures by naming some of the rose bushes they breed after them, and donating a portion of the profits from each to charities.
Their plant catalogue includes a fiery orange Nelson Mandela rose and deep red Archbishop Desmond Tutu rose among others.
The Thuli Madonsela rose, which sports two-tone pink and white blooms, has been in development for at least six years. "We've been watching that rose over the years, and we knew it would be something special," says Taschner.
When the rose bush was finally ready for market, Taschner and her father, Ludwig Taschner — who founded the company in 1971 — popped one of its striking blooms in a bucket along with about 150 other roses.
They asked Madonsela to choose her favourite and she immediately gravitated towards that one, which is fortuitous because, just like its namesake, the Thuli Madonsela rose is "able to thrive despite climatic stress", says the company's website. It's a Stamina rose which means its a vigorous grower with strong roots and disease-resistant leaves.
With pink for femininity and white for purity of heart, the colours of its petals are also a good fit for Mandosela, says Taschner.
R10 from the sale of each Thuli Madonsela rose bush will be donated to the Thuli Madonsela (Thuma) Foundation. However Ludwig's will be upping the ante and donating R100 per bush sold at their annual Spring Rose Festival.
• The 48th annual Spring Rose Festival is on from October 4 to 6 at Ludwig's Rose Farm, north of Pretoria. The Thuli Madonsela rose is available at Ludwig's Roses branches around the country and online. Visit ludwigsroses.co.za