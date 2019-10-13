Houtlander's new outdoor furniture is crafted from carbon negative timber

The founders of this local furniture brand strive to create eco-conscious pieces that'll be passed down from one generation to the next

Houtlander's (https://houtlander.co.za) designs balance art with function and purpose. Occasionally whimsical, sometimes prosaic, their pieces speak to a design lover's need for both beauty and practicality in their lives and homes. It's largely a mastery of materials that gives their range its signature aesthetic.



The designers behind this Joburg-based brand, Stephen Wilson and Phillip Hollander, are passionate about timber and their goal is to create pieces that last. Their latest range takes their indoor designs and renders them impervious to the outdoors - the cafe table, spindle-back chair and harvest table have been reimagined in thermally modified American Red Oak to make them moisture resistant and suited to all-year outside use...