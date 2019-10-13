Houtlander's new outdoor furniture is crafted from carbon negative timber
The founders of this local furniture brand strive to create eco-conscious pieces that'll be passed down from one generation to the next
13 October 2019 - 00:00
Houtlander's (https://houtlander.co.za) designs balance art with function and purpose. Occasionally whimsical, sometimes prosaic, their pieces speak to a design lover's need for both beauty and practicality in their lives and homes. It's largely a mastery of materials that gives their range its signature aesthetic.
The designers behind this Joburg-based brand, Stephen Wilson and Phillip Hollander, are passionate about timber and their goal is to create pieces that last. Their latest range takes their indoor designs and renders them impervious to the outdoors - the cafe table, spindle-back chair and harvest table have been reimagined in thermally modified American Red Oak to make them moisture resistant and suited to all-year outside use...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.