IN PICTURES | This Karoo farmhouse is a wonderful cabinet of curiosities

Filled with objects collected from the owner's travels, Daniëlskraal farmhouse has nooks to relax into and crannies to explore

"Dahlings, you have arrived!" announces Rosheen Kriegler, unlikely Karoo resident, charming chatelain and owner of the Danielskraal farmhouse we're colonising for the next few days.



From the two small, nondescript rental cars that have carried us across the Swartberg mountains from George airport, pour six young boys and a girl - aged 8-13 - plus three mothers in urgent need of a gin and tonic. The lawn is lush, and it cushions the boys' fall as they wrestle to be the first to exit the tinny boxes...