RECIPE | Food activist Zayaan Khan's wild garden soda

Make the most of the edible flowers, fruits and herbs in your garden by brewing up a batch of this refreshing bubbly beverage

Garden Day flower crown ambassador Zayaan Khan (https://www.instagram.com/byzayaankhan/) is a food activist, horticulturist, seed librarian and community leader. She also has a master's in thinking about our seed culture beyond farmers and gardeners.



Khan regularly hosts food and fermentation workshops and, in celebration of Garden Day on October 20, she shares one of her favourite fermentation recipes for Wild garden soda...