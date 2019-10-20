Meet the Maker

Ceramic designer Chuma Maweni describes his creative evolution

Chuma Maweni - who makes pots, stools and tables - took time to realise his childhood creativity was actually the route to a fulfilling career. He tells us more

Who are you?



I'm a ceramic designer. I make pots and vessels, and about two years ago I started branching out into stools, plinths and tables. I throw most of my work on the wheel and carve patterns and geometric shapes into the clay...