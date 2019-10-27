House Tour

IN PICS | This small home is packed with smart ideas for adding extra storage

Joinery has been used to great effect throughout this stylish home, which celebrates the beauty and honesty of raw materials

It's the story of many a home buyer's journey. You're renting. You've got hipster coffee shops on your doorstep and you can't move for pop-up boutiques, craft ale breweries and great schools for your kids. But you have a dream and will trade in convenience for the chance to buy and renovate your own haven.



In a dusty corner of North West London, Mallika Chaudhuri, founder of conscious fashion brand Indoi, and her architect husband, Sean Ronnie Hill, have done just that and created a striking family home...