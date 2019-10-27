The 2019 Joburg International Flower Show promises to be blooming marvellous

Whether you are a floral design fundi, a green-fingered gardener or you wish to soak up the sun and enjoy a day out, the Johannesburg International Flower Show is aimed at everyone. It offers the opportunity to experience a celebration of design and artistic innovation.



From October 30 to November 3, Waterfall City will be transformed into a blooming display of floral talent, gardening excellence, top-class entertainment and a hub of activity suitable for everyone from families to socialites...