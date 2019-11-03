My Style

Meet Kholisa Thomas, the advisor who's made starting an art collection simple

The brains behind the online gallery and art advisory service, Artfull, shares her favourite artists, interior designers and more

By way of her new online platform Artfull, art adviser Kholisa Thomas aims to democratise an often pretentious arts scene.



"Living in Joburg, I saw a gap in the market to connect artists who were seeking a wider audience with potential buyers who wanted to start an art collection and didn't know where to begin."..