The Eames House is as relevant today as it was cutting-edge 70 years ago

For design lovers and furniture aficionados, the name Eames needs no introduction. It stands alone as a symbol of enduring design integrity.



Over the course of their careers, the husband and wife team of Charles and Ray Eames created a veritable library of iconic designs that are still highly sought after today. Designs like the evergreen Lounge Chair which, when it was introduced in 1956, broke new ground and whose silhouette is instantly recognisable today...