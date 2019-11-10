Trending

Dulux's colour of the year 2020 has the power to 'change the way you feel'

And, no, you don't have to rush out and paint your entire home in this trendy shade to benefit from its positive effects

Revealed by paint brand Dulux as its colour of the year for 2020, Tranquil Dawn is a pale greyish green or, as described evocatively by Marianne Shillingford, the company's creative director, "that colour that lies between the land and the sky on a misty morning".



It's not a million miles away from Neo Mint, next year's hottest colour according to trend forecasters WGSN, but a softer, more muted iteration that will be easier to use in the home...