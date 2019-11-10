Historic Windsor chair revived by local brand Woodbender
The Henley chair shows the return of an old English classic — delicate in appearance yet durable in functionality
10 November 2019 - 00:00
Local furniture manufacturer Woodbender (http://woodbender.co.za) recently brought out a revival of the historic Windsor chair.
The Henley, named after the English town Henley-on-Thames, features a five-spindle backrest and a rounded square seat with legs supported by braces — ensuring that every inch plays a role in strengthening the overall structure of the chair while remaining true to the original silhouette that inspired its shape...
