Interior design doyenne Kelly Wearstler's new book was worth the 10 year wait

The doyenne of Hollywood Regency, and a stylemaker in her own right, Kelly Wearstler's spaces have the ability to inspire emulation. A boundary pusher and advocate of more is more, the American interior designer has created a signature for layered and opulent interiors that are luxurious and edgy — and always recognisable as hers.



Her unique approach to texture, colour and pattern - described as "mod baroque" - juxtaposes unlikely combinations and gives birth to fresh interpretations of the classics...