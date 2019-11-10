Interior design doyenne Kelly Wearstler's new book was worth the 10 year wait
10 November 2019 - 00:00
The doyenne of Hollywood Regency, and a stylemaker in her own right, Kelly Wearstler's spaces have the ability to inspire emulation. A boundary pusher and advocate of more is more, the American interior designer has created a signature for layered and opulent interiors that are luxurious and edgy — and always recognisable as hers.
Her unique approach to texture, colour and pattern - described as "mod baroque" - juxtaposes unlikely combinations and gives birth to fresh interpretations of the classics...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.