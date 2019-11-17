Home & Gardening

Ceramicist Lucinda Mudge shows her unique 'drop paintings' for the first time

17 November 2019 - 00:00 By Julia Freemantle

Known for her unique narrative and use of words in her work, artist Lucinda Mudge's new show, Love Story (on at Everard Read (http://everard.co.za) Cape Town), plays with the idea of star-crossed love.

Using her signature wit, and bearing phrases like "Seriously?", "Hello Pretty Girl" and "I told you so", her large-scale ceramic vessels take on individual tones, with the material signifying the progression of a romance - the fading of colour from rim to base symbolising the slow ebb of passion, the cracks signifying the slow disintegration or sudden collapse of a relationship...

