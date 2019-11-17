Ceramicist Lucinda Mudge shows her unique 'drop paintings' for the first time

Known for her unique narrative and use of words in her work, artist Lucinda Mudge's new show, Love Story (on at Everard Read (http://everard.co.za) Cape Town), plays with the idea of star-crossed love.



Using her signature wit, and bearing phrases like "Seriously?", "Hello Pretty Girl" and "I told you so", her large-scale ceramic vessels take on individual tones, with the material signifying the progression of a romance - the fading of colour from rim to base symbolising the slow ebb of passion, the cracks signifying the slow disintegration or sudden collapse of a relationship...