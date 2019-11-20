Home & Gardening

Decluttering guru Marie Kondo gets flak for selling 'clutter' online

20 November 2019 - 14:34 By Tswelopele Maputla
Marie Kondo is the author of the best-selling book, 'The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing'.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Japanese tidying expert Marie Kondo probably aimed to "spark joy" with the launch of her online lifestyle store, but she’s sparked anger and amusement too.

That's because the star of Netflix's Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, who has made a career out of encouraging people to declutter their homes, is now effectively selling, well, clutter.

This irony was not lost on social media users. Here's what some of them had to say about it:

The store, which is hosted on Kondo's KonMari website, sells a variety of lifestyle products ranging from scented candles and towels to tote bags and tuning forks. Prices range from $8 (about R118) to $275 (around R4k).

As if anticipating some backlash around her shop's opening, Kondo told the Wall Street Journal that she isn’t trying to promote consumerism, claiming the idea for the store came from people who asked her what items she liked to have around the house.

“This online shop is a collection of my favourite things and items that spark joy. The goal of tidying is to make room for meaningful objects, people and experiences. I hope my vision of a joyful life inspires yours,” she explained on Instagram.

Additional reporting by staff reporter

