Lemon welcomes sought-after Scandi brands to the fold

This Joburg design studio is now stocking pared-back pieces by &Tradition and MENU

Lemon's (http://www.madebylemon.co.za/) range expansion has been the result of a gradual evolution, through which co-owners Kevin and Ricky Frankental have maintained the brand's aesthetic integrity and commitment to quality – only brands that aligned with its existing ethos have been brought on board.



Lemon's directors opted for suppliers they knew would complement the brand's philosophy and processes...