Home & Gardening

Lemon welcomes sought-after Scandi brands to the fold

This Joburg design studio is now stocking pared-back pieces by &Tradition and MENU

01 December 2019 - 00:00 By Julia Freemantle

Lemon's (http://www.madebylemon.co.za/) range expansion has been the result of a gradual evolution, through which co-owners Kevin and Ricky Frankental have maintained the brand's aesthetic integrity and commitment to quality – only brands that aligned with its existing ethos have been brought on board.

Lemon's directors opted for suppliers they knew would complement the brand's philosophy and processes...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bonang or Nomzamo? November's best and worst dressed celebs The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Yes, you can travel from SA to Europe by cargo ship Travel
  3. Dress like an A-lister: 5 fashion lessons to learn from Lerato Kganyago The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. WATCH | Comedian catfishes tweeps by using Beyoncé to promote his Black Friday ... Lifestyle
  5. Bongo Maffin is back! Our hiatus was necessary, says the band Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X