Thanks to Bielle Bellingham, daring local design is now just a click away

The editor of Elle Decoration SA has opened an online store stocking an array of beautiful and playful pieces

You may know Bielle Bellingham for her role as editor of Elle Decoration SA, or perhaps from her creative directorship of Little Gig, SA's curated un-festival, a 24-hour wonderland of music, food, art and design that flipped expectations and set the imagination alight.



It seems that no matter where Bellingham turns her attention, she flourishes. Naturally, when she popped onto our radar recently with the launch of her eponymous new brand, we went in for a closer look...