House Tour

IN PICS | An all-white palette allows the furniture in this serene home to pop

A light-filled home on Sydney’s Northern Beaches emits holiday vibes thanks to a mix of natural materials and a calming colour scheme

When you step inside Olivia Babarczy's home you can't help but let out a deep sigh of relief. It might have something to do with the sounds of the ocean in the distance; the fresh, open spaces, or the refined mixture of natural elements and sumptuous textures. But it wasn't always like this.



When interior designer Olivia and her husband, Julian, first came across the house on Sydney's Northern Beaches, it wasn't so perfect. "It was very much in need of some TLC, and I thought that it was just my kind of project," says Olivia...