WATCH | First peek inside R100m Constantia mansion hosting racy 'Love Island'

Viewers of the ITV breakfast show Good Morning Britain were given a brief tour of the Constantia mansion on Thursday, three days before 80 cameras begin recording the first winter series of Love Island.

Mail Online reported that the mansion’s location is “a staunch secret to protect the staff and contestants in the city where the murder rate has risen by 30% in six years”.

But in December the Sunday Times revealed that the villa is one of two on a 15,300m² estate owned by a hedge fund and mining tycoon. It is on the market for R100m.