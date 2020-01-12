A blooming marvellous collab from fashion designer Mary Katrantzou & The Rug Company

The Queen of Prints brings her signature aesthetic to The Rug Company's latest range — and it's an explosion of florals

Those who follow fashion will know Mary Katrantzou's feminine style and pattern-centric layered prints have earned her the title The Queen of Prints, but now the Athens-born designer has started to dabble in interiors.



Her release of seven gorgeous rugs in collaboration with The Rug Company (http://therugcompany.com) is all about its bright, summery aesthetic...