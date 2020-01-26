Books
'The Touch': this book pinpoints the five building blocks of great design
This design book reinforces the idea that a space should not only be visually beautiful, but appeal to all the senses too
26 January 2020 - 00:00
Celebrating and acknowledging the varied facets that go into creating a successful space, The Touch (gestalten) proposes five essential "building blocks" of what makes a human-centric design: light, materiality, colour, nature and community, and suggests that it's not only visuals that contribute to good design but all the senses.
In a beautifully curated compendium comprising 25 carefully selected spaces, the book takes the reader on a journey via designs that consider how crucial a multi-sensory experience is in creating a richer and greater quality of living...
