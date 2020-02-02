After a makeover, this smart, slick apartment is now an Airbnb dream

Bone Interior Design Studio's balance of classic and contemporary give this rental apartment an international feel that appeals to a wide audience

Designing interiors demands agility from designers with homeowners buying to let, living part of the year remotely, or investing in property to sell on. Interiors have to work harder than ever before, while also having broad appeal. So for an apartment in Green Point residential development Cape Royale, Bone Interior Design Studio (http://www.bonestudio.co.za/) created a smart, slick space with a global aesthetic.



"The owners let out the apartment on Airbnb and wanted to set it apart from the rest of the spaces in the building," says Gill Deneys, lead designer on the project...