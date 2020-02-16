Eco Design

Why the composting Boxa Loo is more than 'just a posh pit toilet'

These ready-for-assembly ablution blocks tick all the eco-issue boxes and look stylish too

If you think artist Marcel Duchamp was the only person obsessed with toilets, then you haven't met Anthony Lewis. Lewis is one half of the duo behind a new building concept of ready-for-assembly block structures, including ablution blocks.



These toilets are 100% off the grid, modular and scalable. They tick the right boxes for sustainability, utility, consideration for socio-economic and environmental impact and they're pretty good-looking loos too...