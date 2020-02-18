Wabi-sabi design trend finds fans in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West opened the doors of their California villa to the readers of Architectural Digest, causing yet another media frenzy. The areas of the home that were shown are evocative of a modern cloister with muted colors and minimal decoration.

The home was created with assistance from interior designer Axel Vervoordt and architect Claudio Silvestrin and draws on 'wabi-sabi,' a philosophy and aesthetic concept imported from Japan.