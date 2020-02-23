An OZCF allotment is the answer for would-be veg growers with no garden
By renting out small plots, an urban farm in Cape Town is bringing people together to get their hands dirty, be out in the fresh air and feed their families, writes Emma Jordan
23 February 2020 - 00:00
"Oooh delicious,” says my six-year-old, “we're eating beans directly from the bush!” It's 7am on Sunday morning and we're on a farm in the centre of Cape Town.
She's eating her 10th bean raw from the bush, and after four relentlessly hot days the sun is waking over the mountain; all is right in the world...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.