An OZCF allotment is the answer for would-be veg growers with no garden

By renting out small plots, an urban farm in Cape Town is bringing people together to get their hands dirty, be out in the fresh air and feed their families, writes Emma Jordan

"Oooh delicious,” says my six-year-old, “we're eating beans directly from the bush!” It's 7am on Sunday morning and we're on a farm in the centre of Cape Town.



She's eating her 10th bean raw from the bush, and after four relentlessly hot days the sun is waking over the mountain; all is right in the world...