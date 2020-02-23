Architecture

SA trio are the youngest architects to ever bag famed Serpentine Pavilion project

The architecture world was taken by surprise this month when the commission for the Serpentine Pavilion, one of the world's most prestigious platforms for architecture, went to an unknown little studio in Johannesburg, Counterspace.



Counterspace might be small, but this is a big deal. With this commission it, Joburg, SA and Africa will come under the world spotlight...