IN PICS | This Melbourne home is an outdoor lover's heaven on earth

For one Australian family, a novel approach to creating space delivered a home that's a cut above

Like many home makeovers, Andrea and Matthew Arendsen's renovation was sparked by a need for more space. Their updated single-storey terrace in Melbourne's south-east was much loved, but as their sons Alexander, now 16, and Christian, 10, grew, it was simply too squeezy. Reluctantly, the couple sold up, planning to rent until a suitable house presented itself.



As luck would have it, a 1920s red-brick bungalow came up for sale just a few kilometres away. In almost original condition, it presented an opportunity to extend into the comfortable family home the Arendsens were after...