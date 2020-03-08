Meet the Artist

Artist Shaun Gaylard's ZA365 project draws on SA's architectural heritage

Blank Ink Design's Shaun Gaylard has kicked off 2020 with an ambitious creative challenge. We wanted to be the first to get in on the news ...

For those interested in the heritage of our local built environment as well as those wanting to capture a glimpse of their urban spaces, Shaun Gaylard's architectural city guides have become hot property. When he began producing his range under the brand, Blank Ink Design in 2013, no one else in South Africa was doing anything like it in the same style. As 2020 dawned Gaylard embarked on a personal challenge to produce 365 drawings of South African buildings in 365 days. At around 54 buildings down, 311 to go, we sat with him to find out more.



How did you get into drafting South Africa's buildings pre the ZA365 project?..