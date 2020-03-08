DESIGN DESTINATION | Pineapple House, Cape Town
This boutique hotel in Sea Point offers the perfect midpoints between personal, playful and polished
You can tell when a hospitality space has been lovingly put together, where everything has been chosen carefully and mindfully and with great care rather than assembled with a cut-and-paste approach. There's something extra special about it. Pineapple House (http://Pineapplehouse.co.za) in Sea Point in Cape Town is one such space.
The brainchild of Rupert and Lesley Sykes, this sunny boutique hotel is the end result of paying attention to all the details, big and small. The couple, who lived and worked in London for some years, returned to Cape Town with the dream of creating a special destination that would embody personal style and the warmth of home. Her experience as a jewellery designer and his knowledge of residential property development gave them the creative and practical savvy to make a success of the project...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.