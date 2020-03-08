DESIGN DESTINATION | Pineapple House, Cape Town

This boutique hotel in Sea Point offers the perfect midpoints between personal, playful and polished

You can tell when a hospitality space has been lovingly put together, where everything has been chosen carefully and mindfully and with great care rather than assembled with a cut-and-paste approach. There's something extra special about it. Pineapple House (http://Pineapplehouse.co.za) in Sea Point in Cape Town is one such space.



The brainchild of Rupert and Lesley Sykes, this sunny boutique hotel is the end result of paying attention to all the details, big and small. The couple, who lived and worked in London for some years, returned to Cape Town with the dream of creating a special destination that would embody personal style and the warmth of home. Her experience as a jewellery designer and his knowledge of residential property development gave them the creative and practical savvy to make a success of the project...