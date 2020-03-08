Will Bekkie squash upstart at this year's Giant Pumpkin Festival?
08 March 2020 - 00:00
If you thought pumpkin was just a vegetable, think again. For Peet Joubert, a construction foreman and part-time giant vegetable grower from Centurion, they are his passion.
Joubert is the reigning champion of the annual Giant Pumpkin Festival, with his rotund pumpkin, Bekkie, tipping the scales at an impressive 613kg last year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.