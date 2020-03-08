Will Bekkie squash upstart at this year's Giant Pumpkin Festival?

If you thought pumpkin was just a vegetable, think again. For Peet Joubert, a construction foreman and part-time giant vegetable grower from Centurion, they are his passion.



Joubert is the reigning champion of the annual Giant Pumpkin Festival, with his rotund pumpkin, Bekkie, tipping the scales at an impressive 613kg last year...