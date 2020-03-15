Wallpaper collections that'll make a stylish statement in any space

The hottest new designs from local and international brands

Love wallpaper? We do too, for its transformative abilities and the capacity it has to set the tone for any room, no matter the style. It can be bold, understated, transportative and can even mimic a dense forest or aged brick wall when the look is required.



These days even bathrooms and other wet areas can be covered in vinyl wallpaper, which is highly rated for its durability...